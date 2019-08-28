Model Moment: Get To Know Ch’lita Collins

Get to know model-of-the-moment Ch’lita Collins, whose social media antics and upbeat personality light up the local fashion scene.

Which designer shows are you looking forward to seeing at this year's NZFW? Paris Georgia, Benjamin Alexander, Zambesi, Kate Sylvester, and Yu Mei.

Your go-to fashion week look? A good attitude, a big smile, and nude underwear.

The brands you're loving and wearing? Recently I've been wearing some old Margiela items I've rediscovered in my wardrobe, otherwise it's Paris Georgia, my Yu Mei Ch'lita bag (haha), and either Ann Demeulemeester or Rick Owens shoes.

Favourite three items in your wardrobe? The Row blazer, Marilyn Sainty blazer, and Gucci riding boots.

Where are you hanging out, dining and dancing after hours over Fashion Week? Hanging out at at uni doing assignments. Happy hour at Annabel's wine bar, always. Dancing at Las Vegas.

What are your passions and interests? I'm at university studying fashion design. I do consulting work and freelance photography and styling. My life revolves around fashion.

Favourite playlist or album getting you through Fashion Week? Arthur Russell's Love is Overtaking Me on repeat.