Viva’s Dan Ahwa and Emma Gleason on the best red carpet fashion from London’s Royal Festival Hall.

With award season in full swing, Hollywood denizens decamped to London for the Baftas, where Conclave and The Brutalist dominated the competition. Mikey Madison may have been awarded the best actress trophy but her wan Prada gown left us wanting. Eccentricity and panache proved to be a winning combination on the night, with the peacocking of Jeff Goldblum and Colman Domingo demonstrating how to take a risk on the red carpet.

Letitia Wright, David Jonsson, James McAvoy

Always love Letitia in Prada; she wears the brand regularly, and it just works for her. For the Baftas (styled by Shiona Turini, who works with Beyonce) it’s a custom gown, simple and shift-like in that taffeta Miuccia loves, with an opulent little cape that’s just lovely. Speaking of embellishment, how snazzy is David’s vest? It’s embroidered with Swarovski crystals and the ensemble is custom Gucci. James McAvoy, though you can’t see it here, is wearing his double-breasted suit sans shirt (saucy!) and the jacket’s secured with a brooch. – Emma Gleason

Jeff Goldblum shows how to take a risk on the red carpet at the Baftas. Photo / Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

See his vest, see his vest, it’s Loewe and it’s the best. One of the best-dressed men in Hollywood (who actually loves and knows fashion) the actor has never been shy about peacocking, and this literal plumage takes it to the next level. – EG

Isabella Rossellini's Dolce & Gabbana gown looks super comfortable on the red carpet at the Baftas. Photo / Getty Images

Isabella Rossellini

The Italian acting doyenne dons an Italian design from Dolce & Gabbana, and what she does well here is let the dress do all the work. It also looks super comfortable to wear. - Dan Ahwa

Gwendoline Christie's raggedy gothic look is just gorgeous. Photo / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

A raggedy gothic turn from Gwendoline that’s just gorgeous. It’s custom Giles Deacon. – EG

Nabhaan Rizwan shows off a cool Dior look on the red carpet at the Baftas in London. Photo / Getty Images

Nabhaan Rizwan

This is the coolest Dior look I’ve seen in a while (industry whispers suggest change is afoot at the house) and an example of what feels like genuine personal style on the red carpet. Essex lad Nabhaan Rizwan – who stars in Kaos with Jeff and New Zealand’s own Cliff Curtis – shows how a silk scarf can be a fresh alternative to a traditional necktie, and makes a case for considering a baker boy hat. Groovy shoes. – EG

Raffey Cassidy on the red carpet at the Baftas. Photo / Getty Images

Raffey Cassidy

When Miu Miu taps into its 1940s-inspired archives, it does it well. What Raffey and her team have done particularly well here is to keep hair and make-up minimal and contemporary for this high-shine gown to do all the work. Complementary Garrard jewels complete the look. - DA

Pamela Anderson continues to look like a breath of fresh air. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Pamela Anderson

Continuing to look like a breath of fresh air at press events, this time Pamela’s in Jacquemus. It’s suitably classical with an air of old Hollywood and the white pumps give it a dash of weird. – EG

Colman Domingo's flamboyant Versace look is not very Bafta at all. Photo / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Celebrity styling duo Wayman + Micah have done it again with Colman’s latest red-carpet ensemble. What I love is that this extremely flamboyant Versace look is not very Bafta at all. In fact, it’s the complete opposite of a stiff-upper-lip keep-calm-and-carry-on decorum that we’ve come to expect from the British version of the Oscars. – DA

