Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari Congratulates Team NZ For “Exceptional Skill”

A third consecutive win for Emirates Team New Zealand with their Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona success has won high praise from one of luxury’s biggest supporters.

Emirates New Zealand Team are relishing their third consecutive win successfully defending the America’s Cup in Barcelona, Spain after over a week of the competition.

While the foundations for the 38th edition of the Cup are already being laid, the celebrations in Barcelona are still strong after Team NZ beat Ineos Britannia by 37s to close out a 7-2 series win.

Team NZ is the first team in history to win three races in a row.

“What an amazing feeling,” Team NZ starboard helmsman Peter Burling told The New Zealand Herald’s Christopher Reive in Barcelona upon their win.

“It’s been a tough battle all week, but an amazing scoreline and I’m really proud of the way the team just kept battling today.”

There to present the team with the iconic Auld Mug housed in a custom Louis Vuitton Trophy trunk was Bernard Arnault, LVMH Chairman and CEO, and Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO. The 37th edition marks Louis Vuitton’s significant return as Title Partner of the America’s Cup.

LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and Louis Vuitton CEO Pietro Beccari present Team NZ with the trophy. Photo / Louis Vuitton

The first Louis Vuitton Trophy trunk was created for the Auld Mug - the legendary trophy of the 1988 America's Cup- and began the everlasting tradition that "Victory travels in Louis Vuitton".

Pietro Beccari congratulated Emirates Team New Zealand: “As both the defender and organizer of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup - and now also the only one to win three times in a row with the same team - you have demonstrated exceptional skill on and off the water, setting a high bar for future editions,” said Pietro.

He then went on to share a few words of commiseration to the challenging team, INEOS Britannia, the winners of the Louis Vuitton Cup.

The V for Victory makes an impact on the 'Aud Mug's bespoke Louis Vuitton case. Photo / Louis Vuitton

“To INEOS Britannia, my sincere admiration for your formidable challenge. We are proud to have presented you with the Louis Vuitton Cup and its trophy trunk, a symbol of your remarkable achievement.”

The historic cup’s Trophy Trunk comes with its own unique history, crafted in Louis Vuitton’s historic Asnières workshop, and reflects the House’s renowned craftmanship. The first Louis Vuitton Trophy trunk was created for the Auld Mug - the legendary trophy of the 1988 America’s Cup- and began the everlasting tradition that “Victory travels in Louis Vuitton”.

Fittingly, the Trophy Trunk is wrapped in the emblematic Monogram canvas featuring a “V” for “Victory” in blue and red stripes on the trunk’s front doors.

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 1m 13s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 55s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 37s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia 7-2 in the best-of-13 series

