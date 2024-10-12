11 Luxuriously Designed Hip Flasks For Every Occasion

These classy drinking companions aren’t hideous.

While generally speaking hip flasks have been used to house your favourite tipple, these days anything goes, particularly in this era of endless non-alcoholic options.

As we head towards the festive season, below is a compilation of hip flasks that serve their purpose while looking incredibly stylish.

Whether tucked inside a pocket or wedged inside a handbag, the last thing you want to do is hide these beautiful drinking vessels.

While originally made to sit inside a hip pocket (hence the name), most traditional flasks have a contour that matches your hip bone so it sits comfortably.

These days, they come in all shapes, sizes and materials.

Even more remarkable, the origins of a hip flask date as far back as medieval times, and have been immortalised in everything from Homer Simpson’s classic hip flask to Patsy Stone’s chic Chanel hip flask in Absolutely Fabulous.

Whether it’s skyrocketing drink menus about town or the desire for some convenience, whatever you’re packing – whether it’s gin or juice (or both?) consider these for yourself or someone special.

What’s more chic than a tartan-encased hip flask? Finished with quality hand-cut real leather trim top and bottom, this is a cosy vessel for your favourite tipple.

The contemporary shape of this elegant hip flask uses a plasma-welded technique. A great mirror-polished stainless steel option, this is a great option for impending Christmas presents.

For the whisky lover in your lives, we love this charming pewter flask with thistle engraving. Its rounded edges make for an ideal handbag companion or tucked neatly inside your blazer pocket.

Minimalist in design, a gold hip flask is a special gift for someone who likes their hip flask with a little class. 220ml capacity, this stainless steel option is plated with gold and perfect for personalisation with custom engraving.

For something unique, the rounded silhouette and double lid make this option a unique gift, made from 100% sterling silver.

Aspinal of London is synonymous with refined English elegance, and for a hip flask with some historical pedigree, this tidy leather-bound option comes with the finest full-grain leather. As its notes suggest, “It is perfectly sized for slipping in your pocket during a long country walk.” Hilarious.

Targeted at outdoor enthusiasts, this unique stainless steel hip flask is easy to pack and would work just as well in the great outdoors as it would indoors.

This matte stainless steel option embodies the elegance of the 1920s. Even better, it includes a helpful decanting funnel for easy pouring.

Who knew Louis Vuitton made hip flasks? Well it does, and if you’ve got the money to burn on this brass ‘Bill Flask’, the French luxury brand explains it’s the perfect choice for “cowboys and collectors”. On the front, it’s engraved with the LV Arabesque print from its men’s autumn/winter 2024 collection, led by creative director Pharell, which takes its cues from American West workwear.

Another unique offering comes from this obviously Scandi flask that looks like a miniature sculpture. Made from polished stainless steel and leather, this shining example of Copenhagen design is a conversation starter of its own.

A shining metallic flask made from polished copper, each radiant vessel is liquid-tight (also available in silver, black and gold).

