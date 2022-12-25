These Heatproof Beauty Products Will Get You Through The Humidity

Sweating is a normal, healthy and useful bodily function, but it’s an absolute pain in the proverbial when all you want to do is look nice, and stay that way. Less is generally more makeup-wise during the summer months, but when the season brings with it a slew of weddings and social occasions it makes more sense to switch to sweat-friendly formulas instead.

The setting spray

When you want your look to stay in place all day but you can’t stand adding another step to your routine, a priming spray is the answer. Spritz this legendary setting spray on to skin before applying your makeup, and again at the end — or throughout the day — to lock it all in place.

The foundation

For medium-level coverage without the foundation feeling, Charlotte Tilbury’s cult favourite has skin tones from very light to ultra-dark, sorted. It’s a superb go-to for summer events where makeup is a must, but the heat is very much on.

If you prefer a tinted moisturiser, Coola’s SPF 30 will even out your complexion while being lightweight enough to let your natural skin shine through.

The mascara

Forget waterproof mascara, a tubing formula is your best friend during heat and humidity. This much-hyped mascara is removable with warm water and won’t leave you with panda eyes should you partake in an impulsive ocean dip or two this summer.

The brow gel

Keep your brows in place all day long, even while swimming, with a waterproof eyebrow gel. Use a clear formula to set your natural brows or choose a tint to add a little more definition.

The lip tint

A lip stain is a winning way to add a pop of colour without the up-keep of a conventional lipstick. This lippy by Clarins offers a barely there feel, staining lips with long-wear colour that can withstand kisses, cocktails and many more silly season festivities.

While you’re at it, switch your creamy blush out for a cheek stain too.

The mist

Get that SPF30 or 50 on your face first thing in the morning because you’re unlikely to want to slather a cream over the top of your makeup later in the day. When you need a top-up (that’s a when, not an if), this broad spectrum cooling mist has you covered.

The dry shampoo

If your locks tend to go limp in the heat and humidity, keep a dry shampoo handy. This powder helps to absorb oil and impurities, refresh second-day hair and add extra grip and texture to make up-dos more manageable.

The blotting paper

Keep a set of blotting papers in your bag to minimise shine in an instant without smearing your makeup.