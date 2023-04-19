How Queen Of Drag Kita Mean Spends Her Morning

Anyone familiar with the drag scene will know Kita Mean, New Zealand’s number one drag superstar — as she was officially crowned after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 1 in 2021.

With a decade of experience under her glittering belt, Kita is used to wild late nights lighting up the stage with her signature high-impact hair and makeup look and extravagant outfits to boot. She’s currently touring Aotearoa with her stage show Delightfully Camp, and on May 6 and 7 she will be gracing Auckland’s Shed 10 as part of her ambassador role for New Zealand’s first beauty festival, Beauty Nation.

As any night owl will know, mornings can be a (please excuse the pun) drag, at times... So we asked the queen of the night to share how she starts her day when the sun comes up.

How do you like to begin your day, when you first wake up?

Being the queen of the nightlife scene, I am naturally a bit of a night owl so when I get up I knock back some room-temperature water and have a good shower before hitting the computer and getting any admin work done for the day. As a self-employed entrepreneur, I am my own manager, marketer and producer so I like to get business done during the morning so I can get on to the fun stuff for the rest of the day.

Are there any rituals that you try to incorporate into your routine each morning?

I have a loud, waterproof Bluetooth speaker with a waterproof case for my phone in my bathroom and I press play, soap up and shimmy shake in the shower. I sing, dance and PERFORM. It is such a joyous way to start the day.

What’s your ideal breakfast situation?

After my gastric sleeve surgery in 2019, I learned the importance of protein in my diet so I like to drink a lot of water, some black coffee and have some hard-boiled eggs for breakfast. Unless I am on holiday, at which point it is bacon, eggs, hash browns, mushrooms and all the good stuff. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

After a long day/night of drag, Kita Mean thoroughly removes all of the heavy makeup and refreshes her skin. Photo / Supplied

Does exercise or any other kind of activity play a role in your mornings?

Getting out of bed is enough exercise for me in the mornings... I like to do my exercise in the evenings.

What does your skincare and/or makeup routine look like on a regular morning in your life?

After a long day/night of drag, it is so important to thoroughly remove all of the heavy makeup and refresh my skin. My routine consists of using a makeup melting spray to loosen the makeup, then using high-quality makeup wipes to get all the makeup off my face without pulling my skin too much. I then wash my face with an apricot scrub face wash and moisturise.

Any other crucial elements to your morning you’d like to share?