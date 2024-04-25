Libby Boxall shares details of her new skincare line, Milou Beauty; Beyoncé reveals her full wash-day routine on Instagram; The Facialist adds two new creams to its line of skincare; East Auckland skin clinic secures new technology to treat a variety of skin concerns (with no downtime).

milou beauty

Libby Boxall branches out into beauty

She cut her teeth in the wellness space, but now entrepreneur and naturopath Libby Boxall is stepping into new territory with the launch of her own beauty brand, Milou Beauty.

Despite being based in America herself, Libby worked with local manufacturers and cosmetic chemists across two years to formulate a line of science-backed skincare which aims to soothe, hydrate and plump all skin types — even those with sensitised skin.

With sustainability as its focus, Milou Beauty has partnered with environmental organisation Clean Hub to achieve plastic neutrality over the next 12 months by intercepting 1800kg of plastic waste before it enters our oceans.

It flexes other credentials, too, including being vegan and cruelty-free, not to mention the only Australasian beauty brand so far to incorporate Braille on its packaging. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Milou Beauty launches on April 30 with a tight edit of three products — Give Me The Gloss Beauty Oil, $73; Bright and Tight Vitamin C Serum, $79; and Plump Me Up Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $69 — which contain a blend of powerful plant-based actives alongside New Zealand natural ingredients, including mānuka honey.

Beyoncé’s wash-day haircare routine heroes Cécred products

On Monday, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share an in-depth look at her wash-day haircare routine — which involved her tresses being washed, conditioned, straightened and styled.

The clip, which features her longtime hairdresser, Neal Farinah, and a voiceover from the singer herself, credits the health of her natural hair to the efficacy of her eight-piece haircare line, Cécred, which launched back in February.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline,” she noted in the caption. “I just had to join in with something I had in the archives.”

Beyoncé's wash-day routine extends to four Cécred products, including the Hydrating Shampoo, the two-step Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Powder, Deep Conditioner and Moisture Sealing Lotion ahead of using hot tools like the Dyson Airwrap and a hot comb to straighten.

In addition to promoting Beyoncé's haircare line, the clip served to lift the stigma that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. And judging from the impressive length and condition of Beyoncé’s natural hair — it’s clear to see that misconception isn’t true.

The Facialist adds two new creams to its skincare line

Following on from the success of Super Skin, an oil-based cleanser, and Glow, a botanical-laden facial oil, The Facialist has revealed two new additions to its selection of transformative, natural skincare.

The new Perfect Cream, a cosseting daily moisturiser, is loaded with a blend of powerful plant-based ingredients, including niacinamide, prebiotics and bakuchiol to deeply hydrate skin while brightening its appearance, improving skin tone and texture.

“Perfect cream has everything you need from a moisturiser,” says The Facialist founder Ashleigh Scott. “It is hydrating without feeling heavy, nourishing, plumping and brimming with naturally active ingredients that work to even skin tone and texture.”

Equally impressive is the new highly concentrated Super Serum, which looks to botanical ingredients, vitamins and antioxidants alongside hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to plump, brighten and hydrate skin, leaving it looking healthy and hydrated.

“Super Serum is a true overachiever in any skincare routine,” says Ashleigh.

“A little goes a long way in transforming a dull, lacklustre complexion into a dewy and radiant one. It doubles down on results when partnered with the Perfect Cream.”

Expect to see the two new additions lining the shelves at The Facialist’s contemporary skin studio inside Auckland’s CityWorks Depot or from selected retailers from May 21. But you’ll have to be quick — The Facialist Glow Oil has sold out three times over. Thefacialist.co.nz

East Auckland skin clinic Mooi Skin launches BBL

If you’re looking for an aesthetician in East Auckland, then there’s one skin clinic that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

It’s been more than five years since Mooi first opened doors to its boutique-style clinic in Howick’s main street, and in the time since its expanded to take over second premises next door.

Now, founder Haley Asbridge and her team are proud to be pioneering BBL treatments in the region, after being the first East Auckland skin clinic to receive a Sciton Broadband Light (BBL) machine.

The ultimate multi-tasking treatment, BBL is a phototherapy device for skin rejuvenation, and uses an advanced form of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) to address a range of skin concerns — ranging from sun damage, hyperpigmentation, redness, acne and the visible signs of ageing.

By gently heating the upper layers of the skin, BBL stimulates collagen regeneration and targets the melanin and blood vessels in the skin, leaving it clearer and smoother. It’s not painful, either, and has minimal downtime.

A recent study at Stanford University showed how BBL treatments work at a cellular level to reverse the ageing of DNA in skin cells.

Mooi Skin offers BBL in four different protocols: BBL Hero to correct hyperpigmentation and redness; BBL Forever Young to help reprogramme ageing cells; BBL Forever Clear for acne, inflammation and scarring; and BBL SkinTyte II to tighten and lift skin using infrared light.

BBL is available from Mooi Skin from May 1, with an opening special available of buy two get one free. Mooiskin.co.nz