These Are The Best Red Lipsticks, According To Makeup Artists

Finding the perfect red lipstick seems easy from the outset, but there are many factors to consider when choosing the right shade.

Does it suit your skin tone? Do your teeth appear whiter or does it bring out the yellow? What's the formula like? And exactly how long is it going to last on the lips?

With these questions in mind, Viva beauty editor Lucy Slight decided to reach out to some of Viva's favourite makeup artists to ask them to share their holy grail red lippies, and explain why they find themselves plucking them out of their kits time and time again.

The lippies they've suggested are all easy to get your hands on here in New Zealand, and there's one in particular that kept popping up a cult favourite that will only set you back $38 too. Read on to find your new ride-or-die red lip colour.

Sam Hart

Smashbox Be Legendary Lipstick in Bing is the most perfect red lipstick! It's a warm-based red and really brightens up your complexion. It's super creamy and dries to a satin finish so you get a semi-matte finish but it's super-lush feeling on the lips. As a makeup artist, I love that it suits everyone, so it's perfect in my kit.

Grayson Coutts

If I want a bold red lip I want something that gives me immediate intensity, smudge-proof durability, and allows me to create the sharpest, most-crisp edge; for me that has to be Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in American Doll. It's a classic true red that suits just about every skin tone and dries down to a nice wearable matte that stays put for hours. It's an absolute staple in my kit. For a deeper blood red also try the shade Sarafine.

Melle Van Sambeek

I am a sucker for M.A.C Ruby Woo. I would almost describe it as a neon red with a beautiful cool blue undertone that suits lots of skin colours. I love the matte consistency and its staying power. There is something so powerful about a red lip on a woman, even in the most simple outfit of a white tee and jeans, it's just such a classic. My next favourite would be M.A.C Russian Red; a medium-dark red with neutral tones. It's slightly creamier than Ruby Woo therefore making it a little easier to apply and feels less drying on the lips.

Sarika Patel

My holy grail red lipstick would have to be M.A.C Ruby Woo, but the Retro Matte Liquid Lip version, Ruby Phew, is my holy grail lip colour because it suits such a wide range of skin tones. I can apply it on anyone and the pigment shows vividly, and since it's a liquid lip it stays on and lasts so well.

Rebekah Banks

My favourite red lipstick is Fucking Fabulous by Tom Ford. It's a rich, vibrant, creamy, long-wearing red that lives up to its name! It's a true red and makes your teeth look whiter when wearing it. I also love the sleek black iconic Tom Ford packaging.

My ride-or-die is Ruby Woo from M.A.C; the OG Retro Matte red lipstick, it's the perfect red to match all skin tones and impart a super matte, long-lasting, velvet finish. Ruby Woo had been my signature red lip for the last 20 years and hopefully for the next 20 to come. I love to use it with M.A.C Cherry Liner for a classic red or tweak it to a deeper shade with M.A.C Auburn Pencil. Pair it with glowing skin and mascara for effortless French-girl cool or add eyeliner for a nod to the classic 50s.

Yelena and Louise from Y & L Beauty

At Y & L Beauty we love Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in the colour Beso; it’s our red lip holy grail. Packed with avocado oil and vitamin E, it’s super comfortable to wear and as it doesn’t smudge or bleed it’s the perfect true red to take you right through to the after-party!