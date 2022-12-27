How To Get A Faux Sun-Kissed Glow (Without Foamy Fake Tan)

Whether you choose to shimmer, sparkle, glow or bronze your way through summer 2023, these are the formulas getting the gold star.

Those partial to a faux glow are no doubt familiar with the pitfalls of self-tanning — the biscuity scent, the streaks, the stained sheets and the problem of patchiness as the colour inevitably fades away. Those niggly — yet oddly nostalgic — issues are pretty much a thing of the past, due to the fact there are so many more options available these days for achieving a top-to-toe glow.

Don’t get us wrong, there will always be a place for self-tanning but the skin-enhancing category has diversified, becoming a lot more inclusive both in terms of formulas and across the skin tone spectrum too. There are shimmering oils that give glow-factor to all skin colours, wash-off creams offering makeup-like coverage and gradual tanners that allow for more control of your colour at a slower pace. Welcome to the golden age of glowing skin.

Shimmer and shine

Photo / Babiche Martens

When it comes to achieving a radiant rather than bronzed glow, a pearlescent or Champagne-toned sparkle can be applied all over or kept to the high points of the body such as the shoulders and collarbone. For an even more subtle look, mix a touch of shimmering oil with your regular body lotion.

Gently does it

Photo / Babiche Martens

Switch your moisturiser for a gradual tan that offers a buildable glow with skincare benefits. For those who don’t feel confident to reach for traditional self-tanning products, gradual tanners are the ideal entry-level option. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Instant gratification

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sometimes you just need results, fast, so tinted lotions are great to have on hand. Always let them dry to the touch before dressing and if you’re wearing white, do a test run first to ensure there’s no risk of colour transfer.