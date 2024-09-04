Beauty Insider: Are You NZ’s Next Unsigned Model? Angelina Jolie Sizzles For Tom Ford; Try Glossier ‘You’ Body Cream

Angelina Jolie stars in Tom Ford’s latest lipstick campaign; DB Cosmetics teams up with Red 11 Management for a nationwide model search; New Zealand luxury pregnancy skincare brand Pure Mama enters the US market; DedCool is launching its pet fragrance at Mecca; Glossier You is now available in body cream format.

Angelina Jolie puckers up for Tom Ford

An icon in her own right, actress, film-maker and humanitarian Angelina Jolie embodies the strength, confidence and self-expression needed to carry the message behind Tom Ford’s new Runway Lip Colour campaign.

The multi-hyphenate has cemented her A-lister status over the past three decades, receiving countless nominations and awards for her roles in the likes of Girl, Interrupted and Gia.

Beyond her on-screen performances, Jolie is known for her humanitarian work with refugees and as an advocate of human rights. If that weren’t enough, she also founded Atelier Jolie: an artistic hub for artisans to explore careers in fashion but with a focus on creating sustainably.

Now, Angelina is adding another string to her bow as the new face of Tom Ford's Runway Lip Colour campaign, captured by artistic duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in a cinematic homage to the divine feminine, beauty and power.

The campaign, launched yesterday, depicts Jolie applying the brand’s signature shade (16 Scarlet Rouge) as she prepares to get in character for a role. Vibrant and dramatic, the shade oozes confidence and power as she goes about her performance.

As impressive as the campaign film is the formula itself, laced with a hydrating complex that drenches lips in rich, fade-resistant colour.

Tom Ford Runway Lip Colour, $94, is available now in 18 shades (10 existing and eight new) from selected department stores including Smith & Caughey’s.

Unsigned Model Search comes to NZ

For the first time, Australia’s biggest model search is landing in Aotearoa, spearheaded by DB Cosmetics and Red11 Management.

The 2024 Unsigned Model Search is open to people aged 18+, of all genders and ethnic backgrounds.

The nationwide search, which has experienced widespread success across the Tasman, kicks off on September 12, when the interactive application process begins with a pop-up photo studio and video shoot held at Westfield Albany.

Daily prize draws include a year’s worth of DB Cosmetics.

The pop-up is available to all until September 14, after which the top 20 finalists will attend an invite-only casting with three expert judges: Red11 Management director Mandy Jacobsen, winner of last year’s Australian Unsigned Model Search Geegee Abernethy, and CMO of Total Beauty Network Amanda Connors. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

One lucky winner will star in DB Cosmetics’ first global “I Design Me” campaign and receive a three-year modelling contract with Red11 Management both here and in Australia.

It’s an exciting move for the industry, says Red11 Management director Mandy Jacobsen.

“The Unsigned Model Search is a platform for redefining beauty standards in the modelling industry. We are excited to launch this search in collaboration with DB Cosmetics, a brand that shares our vision of inclusivity and diversity,” she says.

“People who may never have thought they could have a career in the talent industry are given a voice and introduced to a whole new world of possibilities.”

Key timings:

September 12: Activation opens at Westfield Albany at 9am

Activation opens at Westfield Albany at 9am September 14: Activation ends at Westfield Albany at 6pm; Online registrations open at 6pm

Activation ends at Westfield Albany at 6pm; Online registrations open at 6pm September 30: Online registrations close

Online registrations close October 1: Casting and judging event

Casting and judging event October 3: Winner announcement

Pure Mama enters the US market

It’s the local beauty brand synonymous with luxury body oil, and now Pure Mama is pioneering its best-selling pregnancy and post-partum skincare in the US.

From Papamoa to Palm Springs, Pure Mama co-owners Lara Henderson and Yasmin Shepherd are “thrilled” to share the brand is making its American debut in four key retailers this year: Erewhon, Nordstrom, Macy’s and Revolve.

In the three years since its launch, Pure Mama has quickly evolved to meet the needs of its brand loyalists, creating dynamic campaigns outlining the “pregnancy paradox” (with a view to normalising the complex roller coaster of emotion linked to pregnancy), partnering with beauty giant Mecca, as well as cementing high-profile celebrity relationships with the likes of Aimee Song and Kourtney Kardashian, who used four Pure Mama products throughout her pregnancy with baby Rocky.

Of the decision to launch in the US, founder and co-owner Lara Henderson says: “It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point, especially navigating the throes of start-up and starting a family. Our US launch marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to provide mothers with safe, effective and luxurious skincare options.”

Pure Mama is now available in 10 Erewhon stores across California, and is set to launch online with Nordstrom, Macy’s and Revolve in the coming months.

Beyond a physical presence, Pure Mama is expanding its e-commerce and shipping options to include the US with a view to establishing a strong consumer base nationwide.

Mecca unveils its first pet fragrance

DedCool is delivering fresh meaning to the phrase “pampered pooch” with its Pet Fragrance, $47, which launched at Mecca this week.

It’s the first time the beauty department store giant has ventured into the category, expanding on its existing offering to cater to four-legged and furred friends, too.

Designed to deodorise and restore your pet’s coat in between washes, DedCool Pet Fragrance is lightly scented with bergamot, fresh dew, florals, cassis, vanilla and amber.

Described as: “a gentle, no-rinse refresher”, the scent comes with a handful of warnings to ensure your furry friend’s safety and comfort, including spritzing 2-3 times from a minimum distance of six inches, as well as steering well clear of the eye area.

The launch is flanked by DedCool’s Pet Shampoo, which shares the same scent profile but helps ensure coats are shiny and clean from top to tail.

Available exclusively from Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Glossier launches Crème de You

What started as Glossier’s first foray into fragrance quickly snowballed into a perfume phenomenon which amassed fans the world over.

Touted as the brand’s “skin-scent enhancer”, You eau de parfum highlights sparkling notes of pink pepper, a heart of earthy iris, set among a warm and creamy base of ambrette and ambrox.

Now, Glossier has reimagined its signature scent as body care with Crème de You, a cosseting body cream which is designed to be worn alongside the eau de parfum for an all-over scent that feels soft, warm and familiar.

Brimming with skin-loving humectants including jojoba oil and shea butter, Crème de You goes beyond scenting skin by leaving it nourished, hydrated and glowing.

Not to mention it’s backed by dermatologists (meaning it’s safe to use on even the most sensitive skin types), is vegan and cruelty-free.

The recyclable glass jar acts as an homage to the scent, too, with a thumbprint indent in the cap pointing back to the eau de parfum’s glass vessel.

Available from Mecca or at Meccabeauty.co.nz.

The Viva Beauty Awards serve to celebrate beauty in all its forms. Photo / Mara Sommer

Viva Launches Its Beauty Awards

Where do you begin when shopping for a new product worthy of subbing into rotation? The options are endless, the marketing often confusing, and the shade ranges ever-expanding.

Our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards, presented by Glow Lab, are here to cut through the noise, revealing the best products, people and practices of our local and international beauty and wellness scene, as decided by our panel of expert judges and our valued Viva readers.

We’ve loved sharing the stories of and science behind every product we’ve been introduced to over the years. Now, we’re calling on beauty brands to be part of the process by nominating their picks of products for the chance to win one of 25 categories spanning skincare, haircare, bodycare, makeup, wellbeing and more.

To help us narrow down entries, we’ve recruited six of the industry’s top talent to sit on a judging panel.

This includes Viva beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti, freelance beauty and lifestyle journalist Lucy Slight, cosmetic chemist Stacey Fraser, celebrity and editorial hairstylist Michael Beel, makeup artist Liz Hyun and beauty influencer and content creator Kylee De Thier.

Together, we’ll select five finalists from all 25 categories. From there, it’ll be over to our Viva readers to have the final say and vote for their favourite products when voting opens on September 23. Keep your eyes fixed on Viva.co.nz for all the action.

Nominations are open now until September 16. Click here for more.