A sweet fragrance makes its return, a face oil to simplify your routine and more.

I’m in denial that Christmas is in two-and-a-half weeks. And no, I haven’t finished my Christmas shopping, please stop asking.

But although I haven’t been hugely productive when it comes to prepping for the jolly old man, I have been good at sorting all the latest launches to land on my desk.

Below, I find a long-wearing lipstick that can stand up to a hot drink, discover a new take on a traditional pine candle to burn on Christmas Day, and find a body care trio to stash for my summer holiday (not that I’m organised on that front quite yet either). Enjoy!

Maybelline Superstay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipstick in the shade Peachy, $32

I’ve swiped on hundreds of lip products in my time, many of which promise long-wearing, transfer-resistant colour but end up falling short.

I put Maybelline’s newest liquid lipstick to the test this week, during one of my in-office days when I inevitably end up sipping hot drinks for most of the day.

The doe foot applicator deposits highly pigmented colour to lips seamlessly, and I found a single coat provided the level of opacity I expect from a lipstick. It felt slightly tacky, but I preferred this finish to a liquid lipstick that dries matte.

It withstood three cups of tea but was no match for my chicken salad lunch. I swiped on a little more when I finished eating, and it stayed in place until I removed my makeup at the end of the day.

If there’s one thing my husband hates it’s sharing my lipstick, and I can confirm this passed the test on that front too.

Available in 16 shades from selected department stores and pharmacies including Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz.

Viva La Juicy Sucre 100ml eau de parfum, $150

Sweet treats came in two different forms this week. The first in the relaunch of Viva La Juicy’s gourmand offering, Sucre, which went on hiatus in 2016 but is back seven years later — much to every sweet tooth’s delight.

The scent first launched in 2008, a swirling mix of fruity notes of sparkling mandarin and juicy redcurrant, a heart of orange flower and jasmine sambac, punctuated with a drizzle of peach nectar and almond cream, with a base of creamy whipped vanilla extract and crushed cocoa beans.

The 2023 relaunch is inviting women everywhere to celebrate the sweet life by eating dessert first — so it made sense then that the PR parcel was accompanied with six delicious delights by Just Jess Boujee Bakery (which were quickly inhaled).

Available from Farmers and selected Life and Unichem pharmacies, or online at Lifepharmacy.co.nz.

Circa Pine & Snow Gum 350g Soy Candle, $50

It wouldn’t be December without a Christmas delivery, and this one from Circa was also accompanied by a hoard of dessert-worthy delights, in the form of fresh berries and macarons from Bluebells Cakery.

Circa’s holiday offering extends to three festive scents: Pine & Snow Gum, Gingerbread Cookies and Raspberry & Rhubarb.

I do love a modern iteration on pine, and this one sees classic fir balsam and pine resin combine with juicy red fruits and Australian eucalyptus for a fresh take on tradition.

Available from selected department stores and pharmacies or online at Nz.circa.com.au.

Tronque The Body Essentials Mini Trio, $75

You better believe this is the first thing I’ll be packing come summer holidays. Tronque has shrunk three of its best-sellers into 15ml sizes to stash in your suitcase on your next getaway.

The kit includes Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil, Everyday Revelation Exfoliating Refining Serum, and Rich As Croesus Firming Butter to keep skin looking its hydrated, nourished best even with all that sun, sea and salt.

Available from selected day spas, department stores, independent retailers or online at Tronque.com.

Biome Perfecting Oil, $129

I’m all for multi-purpose products that strip a few steps out of your night-time beauty routine — and the new Biome Perfecting Oil does precisely that.

The lightweight oil works overtime to reduce the appearance of fine lines, promote a more even skin tone and texture, reduce congestion and breakouts, and leave skin feeling softer and smoother.

The secret lies in the unique blend of organic plant-based oils alongside granactive retinoid, which works in the same way as traditional retinol but minus the irritation (not to mention, it’s faster acting).

I subbed this into my routine in place of my usual night cream and face oil, and found I woke up to skin that felt plump and juicy.

