The New Zealand heritage fashion label is writing a new chapter in its story with 1979.

Zambesi has never been known to stay in its lane.

The forever-evolving, always-surprising heritage New Zealand fashion label borrows this from its windy namesake, as evidenced by its directional designs.

Throughout its 44-year history, the avant-garde brand has continued to transcend the realms of what’s possible with fabric, crafting edgy pieces that celebrate the individuality of the wearer.

Now, Zambesi is changing direction once more with the unveiling of its inaugural parfum, 1979 by Zambesi, which launches this Thursday, December 7.

Named after the year in which the brand was founded by Elisabeth (Liz) and Neville Findlay, the genderless scent was developed in collaboration with local fragrance maker Brooke Lean and her brand, The Virtue.

For co-founder Liz, stepping into fresh territory with a fragrance was always on the cards.

“Creating a fragrance has been an underlying desire for many years, it just needed an alignment of the stars to enable this to come to pass,” Liz says.

“1979 by Zambesi is another form of expression that embodies Zambesi as a brand, captures the essence of our aesthetic, and adds another chapter to our story.”

The campaign imagery is designed to reflect the power and enigma of the scent itself, as captured by sister duo Marissa and Sophie Findlay. Photo / Marissa Findlay Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

This chapter began after Liz met with Brooke more than a year ago about a potential fashion fragrance collaboration. The duo’s creative connection was instant, and Liz says after discussing the fragrances that appealed to her, she knew she’d found the right person with whom to formulate 1979.

“Brooke and I had an immediate connection and I felt that she understood my desire to create a unique scent that was timeless and enduring,” she says.

What culminated was a perfume that defies expectations with an intermingling of citrus, sweet and woody notes — an enigmatic blend that captures the intricacies of the Zambesi brand, using cruelty-free, ethically-derived essential oils and botanical extracts sourced exclusively from Grasse, France.

It opens with top notes of bitter almond and juicy bergamot, unfolding to a heart of patchouli and vanilla, before warming vetiver and leather come to the fore in the dry down.

It’s powerful, yes, and yet it manages to find a harmonious balance upon settling on skin. This is something Liz says was fine-tuned throughout what she calls a “fascinating and complex process”.

“We all gave very careful consideration to each part of the process, which was entirely evolving based on our personal responses to the formula as well as our imagination, hopes and dreams,” Liz says.

“The scent profile was defined by many conversations about the notes that needed to be present to evoke that sense of mystery and allure that appeals to me in a fragrance.”

Her scent memories hark back to childhood, a swirling commingle of perfumes emanating from her mother and her gaggle of friends who would visit often.

“They always looked so beautiful, and the incredible fragrances they wore were always so intriguing,” Liz recalls.

It’s this same level of intrigue that Liz hoped to bottle with 1979 — a scent which, ultimately, she herself would want to wear. Because why go to the effort of formulating a fragrance if it’s not the one you reach for daily? Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

“The truth is, I love it. What makes this a good perfume for me personally, is being asked, ‘What is that perfume you are wearing?’. There’s a mystery to the scent, which I identify with. I love the question mark, being somewhat of an enigma,” she says, adding she believes fragrance acts as an extension of self.

“Ultimately, I would love it to find a home with anyone who finds it speaks to their personal identity.”

Expect to see the angular bottle lining the shelves at Zambesi stores across the motu following its launch this Thursday. Photo / Marissa Findlay

Much like Zambesi’s designs, 1979 is for everyone. It’s something Liz is continually mindful of when creating her collections to be worn on (or now, spritzed over) the body.

“I have always been drawn to a scent that is not easily defined, one that cannot be easily categorised. The same applies to our collections, we don’t particularly seek to gender our clothing or define who should wear it,” she says. “Our philosophy is to celebrate individuality.”

The launch is supported by campaign imagery captured by Marissa Findlay, alongside a moving image by Sophie Findlay, which oozes with the same darkness, allure and magnetism for which 1979 is synonymous.

“We wanted to embrace our origins and the unpredictable, wild nature that surrounds us. We wanted to create something special that would be timeless. I think it speaks to all our senses: to see, hear, smell, feel and think.”

Designed as an object of desire, 1979′s square glass bottle and angular black lid reflect the essence of Zambesi — sharp and edgy.

1979 by Zambesi 50ml parfum is priced at $275, and is available from Zambesi stores, selected stockists and online at Zambesistore.com from December 7.