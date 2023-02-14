12 Of The Best Summer Beauty Buys To Add To Your Cart Now

Lean all the way into summer with these new beauty launches — even if the weather is leaning firmly out.

Hair for now

Get sleek hair straight out of the pool with this two-in-one hot air styler which combines air flow with heated plates to dry and style your hair simultaneously. The innovative technology offers the optimum temperature from both the air vents and the plates for drying hair without causing damage.

Whether your blond has gone brassy or you’re looking for a hint of colour without too much commitment, these hair masks will save you a trip to the salon — or help extend your time between appointments. Pigments of peach, rose gold and copper will inject colour, while the cool natural mask helps tone down yellow in all colour levels.

Bring the ocean and the tousled waves that come with it to you, with this texturising and curl-enhancing spray. Mist into the lengths and ends of dry or damp hair and scrunch. Air dry or use your diffuser for even more definition.

Skin in the game

Bondi Sands has extended its fragrance-free range to include a tinted face lotion, face fluid (pictured) and a mist, which all offer lightweight broad spectrum SPF 50+ protection without the sunscreen scent. The face fluid is the brand’s lightest sunscreen to date and is a great option if you have sensitive skin.

When puffiness abounds, there’s nothing like a cooling, doe-footed serum to soothe and smooth the eye area. This latest skincare offering from Jeuneora addresses puffiness, dark circles and fine lines with hyaluronic acid, cucumber seed oil, beetroot extract and chamomile — perfect for both pre- and post-party skin prep.

Niacinamide is the skin-brightening ingredient du jour, thanks to its multitasking ability to support the skin barrier, boost collagen and improve the appearance of skin tone and texture. This daily serum can be used as your only active product or layered with vitamin C serum for an extra radiance boost or with hyaluronic acid if your skin is craving hydration.

Fresh fragrance

The perfect size to take with you anywhere, this zesty scent is packed with citrus notes, along with coconut, lychee, vanilla and musk to make a delicious summer fragrance cocktail.

The top note of this floral aquatic scent is “rain”, which is unseasonably appropriate for summer 2023... Alongside this, you’ll find floral notes of lilac and damask rose with woody Virginia cedar in the dry down.

Mango, pineapple and mandarin make up the tropical fruity notes of this youthful scent, which includes rosewater and orange blossom at the heart and cashmere woods at the base.

More than makeup

Pump up the volume with this reimagined version of Dior’s legendary lip gloss. Now made from 90 per cent natural-origin ingredients and an even higher level of shine, you’ll find both sheer finish and intense levels of pigment among the 31 shades, all offering the illusion of more-plump lips.

This trio of lipsticks offers a little bit of sparkle via each soft, sun-kissed tone, encased in seaside-inspired “objects” designed by Hermes’ creative director of shoes and jewellery, Pierre Hardy. Each one is also refillable with any shade from the brand’s permanent lipstick collection.

Offering a skincare first, makeup second approach, this light-coverage tint helps to even your skin tone, smooth the appearance of pores and boost radiance while being easy to wear in the heat and humidity. The comprehensive 20-shade range gives options for light, medium, tan and deep skin tones and instantly hydrates skin too.

Stockists

Bondi Sands from Farmers.co.nz; Dior.co.nz; Ghdhair.com/nz; Hair by Sam Knight from Meccabeauty.co.nz; Hermes from Smithandcaugheys.co.nz; Issey Miyake from Farmers.co.nz; Jeuneora.co.nz; Lusthair.nz Marc Jacobs from Farmers.co.nz; Meccabeauty.co.nz; Nz.glasshousefragrances.com; Westman Atelier from Meccabeauty.co.nz