When it’s time to go all out for a home-cooked meal, the table decorations are just as important.

You’ve bought your last-minute gifts and decided on your Christmas Day menu. But what about the culinary trinkets and dinner-party fixings? The candles, the carving sets? In many ways, it’s an opportunity to showcase the appetites in your life, a chance to serve voluptuous food in a way that’s big and loud and celebratory, or one to display your fondness for something whimsical — an ice bucket shaped like a polished, intergalactic cloud, perhaps, or a platter that looks just like a kiwi fruit. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has compiled these and many more things to decorate your table.

Have your meal be self-referential with these shrimp cocktail napkins for your shrimp cocktails.

You will inevitably need tongs. Consider these brassy-gold ones by Nel Lusso.

Yes, it looks a little bit like it came off a spaceship. But that’s the brilliance of this bowl, a water-tight vessel made from hammered aluminum that could work just as well as an ice bucket as it could for a salad.

These festive candles feature a trio of tiny, sweet handpainted bows.

For your seafood, look to this lobster plate crafted from bone china. It has a thin rim to keep sauces and juices from spilling.

Local label Wallace Cotton may be masters of bedding, but they've worked hard in the tablescaping category too. Case in point: this cotton tablecloth that feels distinctly coastal.

There’s a dazzling array of placemats out there, but these ones made woven from palm leaves are rendered in an especially holiday-season green.

Keep things interesting in the coupe department with this set of six playful glasses.

When lots of things need cutting, this David Mellor carving set, first designed in 1956 and comprising stainless steel, is a dependable choice. Bonus: it comes in a solid ash case.

Because you should absolutely serve your salt out of a faux oyster.

Channel the sheer summer energy of papayas and peaches with these cotton-linen napkins.

Alternatively, turn to these one-size-fits-all hibiscus mitts.

Dine with the exuberance of this kiwi fruit platter, produced in Portugal.

These little ceramics by Dunedin artist Mary Schollum have been pressed with native flora, including pōhutukawa flowers.

Show off the clearly demarcated layers of your trifle with this towering bowl.

