13 Bold Beach Towels With Plenty Of Personality

Why not get a beach towel that you really like?

There are towels and then there are beach towels.

The latter holds itself up as one of the most essential items to pack for the beach this summer. If you’re in the market for one, consider the variety of beach towels with the audacity to turn heads.

A bold hue, a vivid print, a classic stripe enlarged. These days it pays to invest in a good-quality towel that feels plush to the touch. Look for 100 per cent cotton with dense, cushy loops of yarn. This won’t only dry you off more efficiently after a swim but can also offer the right amount of warmth on those cooler summer days.

It might be New Zealand luxury towel label Baina, with its distinctive signature check print, or perhaps another iconic print from Italian label Missoni.

For an effective stripe, a classic cabana beach towel stripe is the ticket, with brands such as Assembly Label and Tekla offering their stylish interpretation of the beloved stripe.

And like all of our recommendations, we seek advice from the experts when it comes to making things last the distance. How to get more support from your beach towel? Baina founders Bailey Meredith and Anna Fahey offer some pragmatic reminders.

“Traditionally Western cultures have been taught to use unnecessarily long wash cycles (due to the ‘every day’ cycle on modern machines being an hour or more). A 30-minute cycle is sufficient enough to clean your towels, resulting in less water and less power usage. We promote line-drying. However, for a soft handle and to avoid the crunch, try a quick tumble dry to finish the drying process.”

For a one-way ticket out of Beach Towel Dullsville, there’s an array of cheerful options to consider right now, compiled below by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson.

