Hundreds turned up on the last day of Waitangi commemorations today, with the Prime Minister's Breakfast being the highlight of the celebrations.
The day started with a dawn ceremony at the upper marae of the Treaty grounds attended by a large contingent of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who were welcomed to Te Whare Runanga for the ceremony.
Bishop Kito Pikaahu Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau led a prayer, before Ardern
began with a prayer and the words of Dame Whina Cooper: "Take care of our children."
Also in attendance was Samoan prime minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi.
A huge number of plastic chairs were assembled in front of the whare to cater for the influx of people from all walks of life.
Once the service finished about 6.30am, all attention focused on the hugely-popular Prime Minister's Breakfast which went on for about an hour.
Politicians from the government and opposition parties were welcomed at a powhiri at the upper marae on Tuesday.
Here's all the action from both days captured by Northern Advocate photographers John Stone and Michael Cunningham and reporter Peter de Graaf.