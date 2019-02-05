Hundreds turned up on the last day of Waitangi commemorations today, with the Prime Minister's Breakfast being the highlight of the celebrations.

The day started with a dawn ceremony at the upper marae of the Treaty grounds attended by a large contingent of dignitaries, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who were welcomed to Te Whare Runanga for the ceremony.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern laughs wholeheartedly while serving members of the public sausage, bacon and eggs.

Bishop Kito Pikaahu Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau led a prayer, before Ardern

began with a prayer and the words of Dame Whina Cooper: "Take care of our children."

Deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis was among the first Cabinet ministers to put an apron on, ready to serve barbecue to the hundreds who queued up.

Also in attendance was Samoan prime minister Tuilaepa Aiono Sailele Malielegaoi.

A huge number of plastic chairs were assembled in front of the whare to cater for the influx of people from all walks of life.

Once the service finished about 6.30am, all attention focused on the hugely-popular Prime Minister's Breakfast which went on for about an hour.

Part of the crowd that enjoyed a free feed at the Treaty grounds.

Politicians from the government and opposition parties were welcomed at a powhiri at the upper marae on Tuesday.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki being welcomed on to the Te Tii Marae.

Here's all the action from both days captured by Northern Advocate photographers John Stone and Michael Cunningham and reporter Peter de Graaf.

This father and son from Ohaeawai were the first to be served barbecued breakfast.

Rueben Taipari, co-ordinator of the Waitangi Marae Forum, welcomes Don Brash to Te Tii Marae.

Pita Tipene, chairman of the Waitangi National Trust and Ngati Hine leader, speaks on the upper marae.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones speaking at a powhiri for MPs.