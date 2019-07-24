Every few minutes, a big yellow bus rumbles down Farm St to the temporary bus interchange behind Mount Maunganui's Bayfair shopping mall. Residents say they have nothing against buses, there are just too many of them on their narrow street, much of which doesn't even have a centre line. They are fighting Tauranga City Council's moves to make Farm St the home of a permanent interchange. But the council says Farm St - the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's preferred location - is the only viable option.

A section of reserve land in Girven Rd will be looked at as

Related articles: