Farm St residents are fighting a proposal to put a permanent bus interchange in their Arataki street.

After years of research and multiple recent closed-door meetings, a Tauranga City Council report to be discussed today says Farm St is the "only feasible option" for a "bus facility" in Arataki.

It will discuss "working collaboratively" with AMP, the owner of Bayfair and a few other sections on the street, to explore putting a facility on Bayfair land.

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council also preferred Farm St for the facility, which was needed to support the redesigned bus network.

A petition

