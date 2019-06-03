Give baby boomers a break

How dare 35-year-old Will Johnston (Indulge, May 25) presume to know what "boomers" want?

Free coffee, cheap access to movies and events and free transport indeed. Yes, these are nice-to-haves, but what we really want is the respect from the likes of him for what we have contributed to the community that he now has the privilege to live in.

As a refugee from Auckland, member of Grey Power and recent re-location to "God's Waiting Room" – I can probably speak for seniors with far more knowledge, experience and information than Will Johnston who has made outrageous claims that boomers are not IT literate.

I would like him to know that the very first computers in this country came at a time that the boomers were at the beginning of their careers and that his claim that most of us don't know how to use our iPhones, let alone anything more than email – is incorrect.

Advertisement

Many of the seniors I know are actively involved in clubs, groups, volunteering and all the things they couldn't do while they worked and raised their unappreciative children. Give us a break!

Kathy Dawson

Tauranga



Sympathy for teachers

I do sympathise with teachers in their current situation. They are probably a little underpaid. The extra burdens placed on them certainly warrant a lot more recognition.

Their plight is symptomatic of a deteriorating dysfunctional society. Things have changed dramatically for teachers over the years.

There was a time when teachers and parents supported each other to instil common values and standards in their charges. Now, if a pupil has the slightest complaint, his or her teacher is instantly in the firing line, usually from the parents.

There was a time when teachers had the freedom and authority to exercise some discipline over their students to make sure the learning environment was controlled. This gave every student the best chance to maximise learning opportunities.

Now it is teachers who are being kept under control as they are scrutinised and micro-managed every step of the way.



There was a time when children with disabilities were diverted into classes managed by specially trained teachers in order to avoid disruption for "normal" students.

Now teachers are expected to be counsellors and mediators to students with a huge range of different behaviours and personalities. This comes on top of their normal tasks.

What is expected of teachers has far surpassed the normal job of imparting knowledge and skills and imbuing youngsters with confidence and good character.

Ian Young

Papamoa Beach



Transport suggestions

Having recently visited some European cities, in every case the bus, tram or subway service was located close to or in the train station. This is very convenient as you often have to transfer to another form of transport to get to your location.

If I was a planner (long term) of Tauranga's CBD, I would dump the idea of making the waterfront reclamation parking area into a waterfront park. Making it into a park is trying to do the impossible and compete with the world-class Mauo and Mount beach.

As the train service runs through the existing reclamation, it's logical to make this area, in the future, into a transport hub for ferries, trains and the nearby buses. This would also have the added benefits of drawing more people into the CBD.

A park proposal could be to link Memorial Park by cycle and walkway (as currently proposed ) to the existing recreation area at Cliff Rd, thereby linking the Monmouth Redoubt to the Otamataha Pa and Tauranga Mission Cemetery.

A better museum site than Cliff Rd site, in terms of parking and lack of traffic disturbance, would be the existing Cargo Shed in Dive Crescent. Although a drab building, it at least is historic. This could be modified and extended to house the museum, with the added bonus of being able to add a maritime element to it.

Geoff Shearman

Mt Eden

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz