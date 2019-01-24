Two Korean tourists are recovering at Hawke's Bay Hospital two days after a cliff collapsed on them.

A woman and a man, in their 20s, were walking along a Cape Kidnappers beach when a huge slip of dirt came down on them, pushing them into the sea.

The woman, who was initially in a critical condition, was now in a serious, but stable condition, a Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said.

The man was in a stable condition.

Emergency services were deployed to help with the operation at about 2.30pm, south of the Clifton Motor Camp.

The pair were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by rescue helicopters after a retired couple brought them to shore with significant leg and pelvic injuries.