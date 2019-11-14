A spate of stolen car number plates in the Pāpāmoa area has prompted a special anti-theft initiative aimed at putting the screws on brazen thieves.

READ MORE:
Mystery thieves stockpiling stolen number plates in the Hutt
Daylight robbery: Brazen thief caught on camera sticking keys down her pants before stealing vehicle
Man's cheeky number plate jibe while stealing petrol in Canterbury

Pāpāmoa Community Patrol volunteers are working with local police to hold "Screw Day" this week, refitting number plates with special anti-theft screws for $2.

The event will be at Papamoa Plaza carpark from 10am to 2pm tomorrow.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.