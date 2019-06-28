Lynmore Primary School won the overall award in the Junior Primary Schools Showquest event at a sold-out 5.30pm show yesterday.

Lynmore's performers shone on stage in their vibrantly coloured wearable art-style costumes and moved around the stage seamlessly from scene to scene.

Amid a sea of colour and dramatic movements, Lynmore challenged parents and children to use their devices less and their imaginations more.

As well as placing first overall, Lynmore Primary also won the choreography, drama and theme awards as well as awards for the video wall and costumes and enhancement.

Pupil Maisie O'Callaghan, who had earlier overcome a broken collarbone, was superb.

Maisie's beautifully crafted performance won her the Outstanding Rangatahi Award, awarded to one student out of the three schools' performances.

The group at Showquest. Photo / Supplied

"I feel amazing and I'm so proud of everyone's effort," Maisie said.

Teacher in charge Tineke O'Callaghan was over the moon with her school's performance and extremely proud of her students.

"So incredibly proud of all my amazing Lynmore kiddies. A massive thank you to everyone who had helped out and supported us on this huge, amazing journey. I had tears in my eyes and was blown away by everyone's performance.

"Super proud mummy of my 89 babies. Seeing so many kids shine up on stage and work together. So proud of how they came together to showcase their creativity."

St Mary's Rotorua also performed their hearts out on stage and made their parents and teachers proud.

Lynmore Primary takes to the stage. Photo / File

St Mary's brought to life historic events through significant time periods of music and dance.

The school won awards for props and music soundtrack.

Annie Neilson said afterwards: "It was really fun and something that you could do to show that you want to dance".

Lynmore Primary performs. Photo / Supplied

Thomas Caley was just stoked to be "missing a day off school".

Organiser Shanelle McCashin said it was a huge learning curve.

"But a fantastic day, the energy of the kids [was high], and it boosted a lot of confidence in our kids."