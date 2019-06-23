The Seriously Good Food Show returns to Trustpower Arena Baypark on the 29th & 30th of June. With over 150 exhibitors, food trucks, music and live cooking demonstrations, event organisers Bay Events promise this will be the biggest and tastiest edition of the show yet.

2019 marks the seventh annual Seriously Good Food Show. "We saw the need in the region for a way to showcase food products from around New Zealand," says Dana McCurdy, Managing Director at Bay Events. "It's evolved over the years to become this huge action-packed foodie celebration."

A huge range of exhibitors create a tasty experience for show visitors with food and wine samples, exclusive show discounts and new product launches. Buyers meet suppliers face-to-face and learn more about what they're eating, where it comes from and how it's made. "The story behind the products we're buying are more important than ever for modern consumers," says Dana. "Buyers like to look the producer in the eye and know where their food comes from.

Many exhibitors have never been seen before in Tauranga, while others are community favourites. "We love to support small Mum-and-Dad businesses and artisan producers."

The Live Cooking Theatre is a dynamic focal point of the show, this year featuring Funny Food Sessions that combine culinary and comedy. The Topp Twins will make an appearance each day, and improv comedy demonstrations featuring comedian Ben Hurley and Chef Peter Blakeway will run throughout the weekend. "We've called it the Cookalong," says Dana. "We're going to see how Ben keeps up cooking along with a professional Chef! We wanted to do something totally different from the straightforward demos we see at food shows around the country and create a fun atmosphere."

The Landing Food Truck Hub returns after its inaugural appearance in 2018, with gourmet food trucks and an adults-only bar. "We bring in food trucks that create amazing meals to fit the epicurean theme of the show," says Dana. "You won't find hot dogs on sticks here." Live music sessions run in the Landing from 11am to 3pm each day, featuring crowd favourite Camila Lenhart, who is joined by Alice Sea on Saturday and the talented Matty Buxton on Sunday.

"The aromas, texture and moreishness of food can never be experienced through online buying or supermarket packaging the way it is at a show," says Dana. "It's hands-on and interactive, you always find new favourites you've never seen before and find some fantastic deals."

Also including activities for children and tasty door prizes, these two vibrant days of gourmet fun are not to be missed. Doors are open from 10am to 5pm each day with tickets available at the door - $10 for adults and $5 for children 13 and under.

Visit the Seriously Good Food Show website to find the latest show news.