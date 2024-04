Five years ago, France and the world watched in shock as fire devastated the Notre-Dame Cathedral, said to be the most-visited church in the world. The blaze in the 12th century Parisian Gothic landmark started in the ceiling during renovations to the spire, which had last been replaced in 1859.

Late last year, the 96m new spire, made to the original oak-framed design of its predecessor (the work of Eugène Viollet-le-Duc), was lifted into place. The cathedral is scheduled to reopen in December, but renovations and repairs on the building are likely to continue long after the tourists return.