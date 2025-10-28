Listener
‘I will shoot’: NZ teen Samuel Leason recalls terror aboard Gaza aid flotilla

Dave Crampton
When the Sirius left Barcelona on September 1, one of 40 vessels carrying 500 activists, NZer Samuel Leason, 18, was onboard. Photos / Getty Images / Supplied

Deep in an Israeli prison, Samuel Leason thought long and hard about what message he could send his parents back home in Ōtaki that would reassure them he was okay. He wasn’t okay.

The flotilla he joined to deliver aid to the starving people of Gaza had been intercepted

Like father, like son

Drones target Flotilla

Relayed messages

