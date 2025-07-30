Advertisement
Peace activist Maire Leadbetter: ‘Why do some lives matter more than others?’

Amid the rubble: A Palestinian woman tends to her daughter in the Al-Shati refugee camp, which was hit by an Israeli strike earlier this month. Since Hamas attacked Israel one year and nine months ago, killing around 1200 people and taking about 250 hostage, Israel’s response has seen more than 58,000 people in Gaza killed, according to local health officials, food and aid withheld and medical services decimated. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

Warning: This story contains a link to video some people might find disturbing.

It’s 40 years since I visited Hiroshima, just after the August 6 anniversary of the day the first nuclear bomb was dropped on that densely inhabited city.

In 1985, I was spokesperson for the Auckland Campaign for

