Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Charlotte Grimshaw: How do people express their sorrow and rage about Gaza?

New Zealand Listener
4 mins to read

Starving: Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas, weighing 15kg, is carried by her mother in Gaza City. Photo / Getty Images

Starving: Nine-year-old Mariam Dawwas, weighing 15kg, is carried by her mother in Gaza City. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Charlotte Grimshaw

At a French airport as final calls were made for a flight to Tel Aviv, I watched a group of soldiers entering the terminal. Their movements were oddly slow; they spread out, stationed themselves against pillars, glided through the crowd, eyes swivelling, big guns held high. Being French, they topped

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save