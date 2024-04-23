Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / World

Germany becomes only the third European Union country to fully legalise cannabis

By Cathrin Schaer
3 mins to read
Cannabis lovers light up under the Brandenburg Gate. Photo / Getty Images

Cannabis lovers light up under the Brandenburg Gate. Photo / Getty Images

What would happen when Germany legalised cannabis?

Maybe clouds of sweet-smelling marijuana smoke would clog up the bars and streets? Maybe dazed and confused stoners would spend their days listening to bad reggae, shops would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener