Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Opinion

Fighting far-right fascism starts by looking in the mirror

By Cathrin Schaer
3 mins to read
Germany has been awash with anti-far right demonstrations, but is this where the focus needs to be? Photo / Getty Images

Germany has been awash with anti-far right demonstrations, but is this where the focus needs to be? Photo / Getty Images

In online forums members discussed their fantasies. These were about how they would kick all the foreigners out of Germany. They euphemistically called it a “remigration” master plan and it really reminded everybody of –

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener