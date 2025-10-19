Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Politics

Ready to govern? Danyl McLauchlan on what Te Pāti Māori really wants from politics

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Te Pāti Māori is suffering through a very public and messy attempt to answer far-reaching questions. Clockwise from upper left: MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi,party president John Tamahere and MP Tākuta Ferris. Photos / Supplied / Getty Images

Te Pāti Māori is suffering through a very public and messy attempt to answer far-reaching questions. Clockwise from upper left: MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi,party president John Tamahere and MP Tākuta Ferris. Photos / Supplied / Getty Images

There’s a certain style of left-wing movement – epitomised by the Greens and Te Pāti Māori – that wants more from politics than merely changing the government. They want to change politics itself. This requires an experimental phase as they try out alternatives to the mainstream parties they hope to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save