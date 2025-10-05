Advertisement
Listener
Danyl McLauchlan: Government promises should be taken with a grain of salt

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Simeon Brown, left, Promised “urgent action” on energy in mid-2024, while Winston Peters, right, played a part in reconsidering (or not) NZ's stance of a sovereign Palestinian state. Photos / Getty Images

One of the recurring themes in recent New Zealand politics is governments that overpromise then underperform. The Ardern government announced things it could not deliver. The current one pledges reforms in sectors it doesn’t really want to change but pretends it does to placate an increasingly irritated and impatient public.

