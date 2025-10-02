Advertisement
Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: “Shaky” Luxon leadership still high risk despite earthquake rule changes

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon: Average rating as preferred PM prompts continued speculation about how long he'll keep the top government job. Photo / Getty Images. Illustration / Greg Dixon

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on Fridays on listener.co.nz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s precarious premiership is still a potential “death trap” despite rule changes around earthquake-prone structures, experts say.

The government this week announced a

