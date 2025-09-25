Advertisement
Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: Trump calls Earth “worst planet ever” on Tripadvisor

Greg Dixon
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Donald Trump at the United Nations. Photo / Getty Images. Illustration / Listener

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on Fridays on listener.co.nz.

Donald Trump has left a scathing one-star review of Planet Earth on the popular travel website Tripadvisor. The trillionaire monarch, famous lover, legendary peacemaker, very stable genius

