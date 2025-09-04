Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: PM Luxon scammed out of millions by deepfake Luxon

Greg Dixon
By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Photo / Facebook. Image / Greg Dixon.

Photo / Facebook. Image / Greg Dixon.

Online only

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics is a weekly satirical column on politics that appears on Fridays on listener.co.nz.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has admitted blowing his entire fortune after falling for a fake video targeting Kiwis with a cryptocurrency scam. A red-faced Luxon says he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save