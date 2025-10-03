Advertisement
Duncan Garner: Is the party over for Te Pāti Māori?

Opinion by
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.

Duncan Garner: "Te Pāti Māori was supposed to be the people’s party, a vehicle for Māori aspirations, not a personal fiefdom."

Online only

The circus appears to be collapsing. I’m talking about the messy public unravelling of Te Pāti Māori’s MPs, who are no longer able to hide internal struggles and dissent. When you have just six MPs and they start turning on each other, then you know something is not

