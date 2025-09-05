Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Duncan Garner: We all wanted cheaper housing, so why aren’t we happy?

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Duncan Garner: "Our economy is far too exposed to the ups and downs of the housing market, and this down seems a particularly low one." Photo / Getty Images

Duncan Garner: "Our economy is far too exposed to the ups and downs of the housing market, and this down seems a particularly low one." Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Sometimes you need to be careful what you wish for. We all wanted cheaper housing, didn’t we? But now house prices have dipped again – in Auckland and Wellington, they’re now down 20-25% on the over-inflated market peak of early 2022 - we’re not so sure that it’s a good

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save