Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Duncan Garner: Power and money hungry councils must be wound down

By
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Cape Palisser: A visit is one of life's simple pleasures. Photo / Getty Images

Cape Palisser: A visit is one of life's simple pleasures. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Duncan Garner
Duncan Garner is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who now hosts the Editor in Chief live podcast.
Learn more

Cape Palliser is a beautiful and unique part of our country. It’s on the South Wairarapa coast; it’s remote, rugged and windswept. It has a great surf break, and people go there to hike, walk, mountain bike, fish and just take it all in. I went a number of times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save