Listener
Danyl McLauchlan: As Luxon talks up a glorious future, his ministers deliver disconnected policies

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Blowing up the economy? (clockwise from left) PM Christopher Luxon, former PM Sir John Key, and current finance minister Nicola Willis. Photos / Getty Images

Who is respons­ible for the terrible economy? It’s hard to look past Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis, who promised the nation an economic turnaround, congratulated themselves for every rates reduction delivered by the Reserve Bank and launched the year promising economic growth.

They then attacked commentators who pointed out

