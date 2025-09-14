Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: NZ First & Te Pāti Māori capitalise on Labour’s silence

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins: Strategic vagueness; Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara won Tāmaki Makaurau with embarrasing ease; and NZ First leader Winston Peters is filling a vacuum. Photos / Getty Images

Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins: Strategic vagueness; Te Pāti Māori's Oriini Kaipara won Tāmaki Makaurau with embarrasing ease; and NZ First leader Winston Peters is filling a vacuum. Photos / Getty Images

The odds of a Hipkins/Labour Restoration in 2026 improve with each new poll: a radiant dawn breaking over the left-wing political landscape in monthly survey intervals. But as it rises, the challenge of building a stable coalition with Te Pāti Māori gathers like a distant storm; clouds boiling with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save