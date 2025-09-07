Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Danyl McLauchlan: The case for an independent central bank

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

The configuration of our coalition government requires consensus between all three parties to advance a new policy – and all three have economic philosophies that are often irreconcilable. Photos / Getty Images

The configuration of our coalition government requires consensus between all three parties to advance a new policy – and all three have economic philosophies that are often irreconcilable. Photos / Getty Images

It’s worth reminding ourselves why advanced economies use independent central banks to conduct their monetary policy, given the controversial role the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has played in our political and economic lives during the past five years – and the mess around the departure of governor Adrian Orr

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save