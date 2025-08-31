Advertisement
Listener

Danyl McLauchlan: Why are our politicians fighting over issues that don’t fix the country?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Julie Anne Gentar: Seeking a return to "Rongotai"; Winston Peters: Nothing at stake by banning "woke" flags. Images / Getty Images

Of course the nation should be named Aotearoa, if only on poetic grounds. It’s a beautiful word – especially in contrast to the soft nasal consonants of New, followed by the discordant Z and then the sustained vowels of ealand, which ends with a thud like a clump of mud

