Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Listener

Hiding and hoping: Danyl McLauchlan on the coalition’s economic inaction

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

The leaders of the coalition appear to hide under a metaphorical pile of coats. Photo / Getty Images

The leaders of the coalition appear to hide under a metaphorical pile of coats. Photo / Getty Images

In an early Simpsons episode, Homer’s plan to deal with a crisis is to “hide under some coats and hope that somehow everything will work out”. This is the popular critique of the government’s response – or lack thereof – to the nation’s ongoing economic malaise. The Prime Minister’s reply

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save