Listener
Home / The Listener / Health

NZ spends more on health than most countries - so why is our health system still sick?

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
18 mins to read

NZ spends more on health than most countries - so why is our health system still sick?
Cutting: Up to 35,000 people protested in September last year against the government decision to scale-back the rebuild of Dunedin Hospital. Photo / Otago Daily Times

The pain came on quickly. It had been a normal Sunday – gardening, Pilates, cooking – but that night, talent agent Sandra Bestall began to experience a stabbing sensation in her lower abdomen. It kept her awake, and in the early hours of the morning her partner said, “Let’s get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save