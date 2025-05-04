Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Politics

Danyl McLauchlan: Social chaos and the high cost of politicising the drug problem

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Wastewater testing indicates methamphetamine use in New Zealand is at unprecedented highs. Photo / NZME

Wastewater testing indicates methamphetamine use in New Zealand is at unprecedented highs. Photo / NZME

The War on Drugs – now in its sixth decade – grinds on, with little danger of peace breaking out. Wastewater testing indicates methamphetamine use in New Zealand is at unprecedented highs. There are record drug seizures at the border.

A report in March from a ministerial advisory group on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener