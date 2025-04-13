Advertisement
Danyl McLauchlan: How NZ could escape Trump’s global tariff war

Labour list MP David Parker, who has announced he is leaving politics, has urged the government and trade officials to expand the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

In 2013, the Serbian American economist Branko Milanovic published a graph that’s come to be known as the elephant curve: it describes the distribution of income growth for different income groups across the world from 1988 to 2008 – the high-tide mark of global capitalism.

The curve shows significant gains

