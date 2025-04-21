Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Danyl McLauchlan: Bussy being green?

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
6 mins to read

Green Party coleaders Marama Davidson (left) and Chlöe Swarbrick and Act leader David Seymour: Taking a more radical stance is doing no favours for the parties on the left and right of the political spectrum. Photos / Getty Images

Green Party coleaders Marama Davidson (left) and Chlöe Swarbrick and Act leader David Seymour: Taking a more radical stance is doing no favours for the parties on the left and right of the political spectrum. Photos / Getty Images

Act and the Green Party share the same strategic challenge. Their ideology restricts their coalition choices: they can form governments only with National and Labour, respectively, but they need to grow their own vote to maximise their power within such a coalition, and most of those gains in support must

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener