Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon’s Another Kind of Politics: The PM and the busted flush

By Greg Dixon
6 mins to read
PM Christopher Luxon "surprisingly flippant" in announcing the utter humiliation of two ministers, Melissa Lee (top left) and Penny Simmonds. Photos / Getty Images

PM Christopher Luxon "surprisingly flippant" in announcing the utter humiliation of two ministers, Melissa Lee (top left) and Penny Simmonds. Photos / Getty Images

Online exclusive

When you’re Prime Minister, you got to know when to hold ‘em. You also got to know when to fold ‘em, when to walk away and when to run. You never count your

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener