Anthony Ellison’s take on today’s shock Cabinet reshuffle

Online exclusive

Melissa Lee is out of the Cabinet and stripped of the Broadcasting portfolio after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced a surprised reshuffle of his ministerial line-up.

Paul Goldsmith, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, takes over with Luxon saying there are synergies between the two portfolios. Penny Simmonds has also been dropped at Disability Issues Minister, with Louise Upston set to take over.



