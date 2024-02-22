Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Greg Dixon: Another kind of politics - another kind of State of the Nation speech

By Greg Dixon
5 mins to read
Christopher Luxon: New Zealand is the best country on Planet Earth. Photo / Getty Images

Christopher Luxon: New Zealand is the best country on Planet Earth. Photo / Getty Images

In his first State of the Nation speech as Prime Minister this week, Christopher Luxon told party faithful he wanted “to be straight” with Kiwis. In an earlier draft of that speech, he was even

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener