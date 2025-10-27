Advertisement
Danyl McLauchlan: Labour breaks the mould with policy for progress, not perks for swing voters

Danyl McLauchlan
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins and finance and economy spokesperson Barbara Edmonds led policy announcements with one on economic development rather than tax. Photo / Getty Images

In a recent interview with The New Zealand Herald, Christopher Luxon revealed that every year he studies the life of a great political leader, and this year he picked Ronald Reagan.

It’s a solid choice. Reagan has always been a hero to the right while being discounted as a

